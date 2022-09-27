Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.