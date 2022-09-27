Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.65 Per Share

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSD opened at GBX 39.53 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.37. Hansard Global has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.46 ($0.69).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

