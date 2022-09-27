Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,405,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,409,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,794,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $377.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.