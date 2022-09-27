Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 219.2% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

