Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $4.17 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

GLW opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

