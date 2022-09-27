Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

