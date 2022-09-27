Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $883,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 830.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

