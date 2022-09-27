Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,784 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 49.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 122,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 124.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

