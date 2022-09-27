Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 163,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

