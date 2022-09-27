Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 585 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 191,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

