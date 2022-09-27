Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in September

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HPGLY stock remained flat at $96.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.21 and a one year high of $237.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($152.04) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

