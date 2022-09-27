HAPI (HAPI) Tops One Day Volume of $984,982.00

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00037370 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011113 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 600,463 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. HAPI’s official website is www.hapi.one.

HAPI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved.With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering.With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

