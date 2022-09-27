Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,979 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 5.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in NIO by 6.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,951,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.