Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 7,793 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 121,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,440. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.25.

