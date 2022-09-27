Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $51,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 545.4% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.33. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average of $430.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

