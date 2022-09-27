Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Ormat Technologies worth $18,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

ORA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $98.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $439,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock worth $1,208,617. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

