Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.62% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $40,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 24,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,985. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00.

