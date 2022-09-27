Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,334. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $146.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

