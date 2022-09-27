Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 401 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CSX by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSX by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CSX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 149,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,101,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.