Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.12. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 39,007 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

