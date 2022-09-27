Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 12,031 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. SM Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after acquiring an additional 226,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after acquiring an additional 293,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 4.84.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.