Harvest Investment Services LLC Acquires 38,918 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 214.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,918 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 2.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.69.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. 171,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

