Harvest Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,489,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 6,194,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,134,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

