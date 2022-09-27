Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. 78,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

