Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.39% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,374. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

