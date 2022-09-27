Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 947,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,300,770. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

