Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 810,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,034,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,166,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,436,524. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

