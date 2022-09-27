Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,498 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.68. 58,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,338. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.90 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

