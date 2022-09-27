Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 5,880 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SSO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 493,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

