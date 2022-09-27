Head to Head Analysis: Comstock (NYSE:LODE) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) and Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries and Comstock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 3 11 6 0 2.15 Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus target price of $101.45, indicating a potential upside of 40.51%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Comstock.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 10.19% 49.41% 15.99% Comstock -5,374.51% -19.39% -14.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Comstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Comstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $46.17 billion 0.51 $5.61 billion $16.41 4.40 Comstock $860,000.00 38.81 -$24.58 million ($0.78) -0.54

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Comstock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline and distillates; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.