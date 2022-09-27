Head to Head Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 3.31 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -5.20 GDS $1.23 billion 3.07 -$184.02 million ($1.41) -14.30

Risk & Volatility

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Similarweb has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Similarweb and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 GDS 0 5 5 0 2.50

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 212.70%. GDS has a consensus price target of $48.97, suggesting a potential upside of 143.40%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13% GDS -18.23% -6.63% -2.25%

Summary

GDS beats Similarweb on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

