Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.31 and last traded at $101.71. 3,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

