Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $18.96 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK traded down $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.16. 46,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,301. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.30.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

