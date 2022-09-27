Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,895,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 423,159 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. 7,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,998. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24.

