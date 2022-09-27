Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 176,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,741,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 688,703 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.87. The company had a trading volume of 245,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,681,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

