Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $143.44. 25,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

