Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 224 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 126,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,120,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $111.62 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

