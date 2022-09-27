Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 3,199 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 3.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,196 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,690. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.