Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $145.00

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.75), with a volume of 897597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.81).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.20 million and a PE ratio of 520.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

