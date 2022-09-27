Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 185,274 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 185,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,728,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,312,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,682,000. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 785,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,759,000 after buying an additional 97,366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,383. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

