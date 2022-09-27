Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,317 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.04. 15,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

