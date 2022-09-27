Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $155,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AVY traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $162.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day moving average is $175.75. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.