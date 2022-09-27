Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $192,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 397,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

