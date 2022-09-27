Heritage Financial Services LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 665,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,429,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

