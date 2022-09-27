Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 543 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,102,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,864,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Amgen by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.13. 34,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.50. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

