Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.3 %

CL stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 121,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

