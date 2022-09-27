Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 1,408,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

