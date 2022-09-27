Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,995,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 118,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW remained flat at $59.28 on Tuesday. 156,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.