Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,486. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

