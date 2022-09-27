Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.19

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 23091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

